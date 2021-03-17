EU unveils proposals for vaccine certificate, common path to reopening

Digital 'green certificate' will show if an EU citizen or family member has been either vaccinated, tested, or recovered from COVID-19

The certificate will be accepted by all EU countries, help to reinstate travel freedom

Pfizer, Moderna has delivered on vaccine contracts

AstraZeneca has underproduced, underdelivered on commitments

Essentially, this is a vaccine passport and is in some ways an organised step forward in trying to standardise things in the region moving forward. She also does note though that the virus situation in Europe is getting worse and a third wave is coming.