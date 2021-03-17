EU unveils proposals for vaccine certificate, common path to reopening
As announced by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen
- Digital 'green certificate' will show if an EU citizen or family member has been either vaccinated, tested, or recovered from COVID-19
- The certificate will be accepted by all EU countries, help to reinstate travel freedom
- Pfizer, Moderna has delivered on vaccine contracts
- AstraZeneca has underproduced, underdelivered on commitments
- Live speech
Essentially, this is a vaccine passport and is in some ways an organised step forward in trying to standardise things in the region moving forward. She also does note though that the virus situation in Europe is getting worse and a third wave is coming.
There's also room for another jab towards AstraZeneca in there as well.