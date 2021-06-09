EU, US to aspire to ending COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinate two-thirds of the world by end of next year
Reuters reports, citing a draft document prepared for a summit between the EU and US for 15 June in Brussels
The document also says that both sides are to commit to lifting steel tariffs before 1 December and also avoid any further trade disputes. A bit of wishful thinking but we'll see how things go on that part in the months ahead.
Adding to the headline, they are also to call for a new study into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which likely will not go down well with China again.