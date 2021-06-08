EU vice president Sefcovic threatens UK with "sausage trade war" (re Brexit)

UK Telegraph with the headline: EU threatens sausage trade war

Brussels will start a trade war with Britain if Boris Johnson overrides the Brexit treaty so that Northern Irish shops can keep selling British sausages, a vice-president of the European Commission has warned.

In an article for The Telegraph - published below - Maros Sefcovic said the EU would react "swiftly, firmly and resolutely" if Britain unilaterally extended the grace period in the Northern Ireland Protocol, which expires at the end of June.

The UK Times carries a similar piece

The EU will table concessions on Northern Ireland tomorrow but will warn Lord Frost that "patience is wearing thin" in Brussels over the government's "confrontational" attitude.

Maros Sefcovic ... in return for the concessions, which are viewed by the EU as substantial, the government must implement the protocol "in good faith".





Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president and the EU’s lead negotiator, will meet the UK Brexit minister Frost in London for talks.







