EU warns big tech firms they could face enormous fines

Fines could be up to 6% of revenue

Does anyone else think that government coming after Big Tech might be what pops the Nasdaq bubble?





A new report is out saying that next week the EU is publishing draft regulations that tell Facebook and the like that they need to raise their games on policing the internet or they could be facing fines of up to 6% of revenue.





Meanwhile in the US today, the government brought anti-trust measures against Facebook.



These are popular moves and I think it's only going to get worse for tech in the years ahead.

