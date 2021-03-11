EU warns of more vaccine delays to follow - report

EU governments reportedly brace for further delays to vaccine rollout











Adding to that is Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine should be approved by the EMA this week, has yet to provide a delivery schedule for its vaccine.

With several countries even temporarily suspending what little of the AstraZeneca vaccine supply they have, there are growing problems for the EU and its vaccination initiative.





This, according to a Bloomberg report citing a diplomatic note on further delays in distribution of AstraZeneca's vaccine as the manufacturer remains "problematic".