EU warns that if UK bill were adopted it would be violation of agreement

Cable at the lows of the day

Cable is down 86 pips to the lows of the day at 1.2916. Yesterday's low of 1.2885 is an area to watch.





The EU Commission is out with a statement saying it expects the letter and spirit of the withdrawal agreement to be fully respected. They said that if the latest bill were to be adopted it would constitute and extremely serious violation of the withdrawal agreement and of international law.





They gave the UK until the end of the month to amend the law.







Cable:





Separately, the UK released a legal opinion that said parliament has the power to pass laws that are in breach of treaty obligations.









