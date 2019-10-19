EU will grant Brexit extension. What happens next

Johnson defiant so far but he will send it and ask parliament to vote Monday







UK parliament passed the Letwin amendment by a vote of 322-306 today in a move that forces Boris Johnson to write a letter to the EU and ask for a Brexit delay.





So far the Prime Minister has been defiant; he said he will not negotiated a delay. However the law is clear that he must send the letter Sunday.



The only question is whether the EU will grant the delay. On that front, France's Macron has been hinting at blocking it but The The only question is whether the EU will grant the delay. On that front, France's Macron has been hinting at blocking it but The Guardian reports that the delay will be approved.



Senior EU officials said it was clear during the discussions among the leaders at a summit on Thursday that "they would grant an extension". "Even [the French president Emmanuel] Macron in the room didn't suggest otherwise," the source said.

There were four primary reasons for the Letwin agreement: