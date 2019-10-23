EU27 ambassadors to discuss Brexit extension issue at 1630 GMT

Breaking: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will say shortly that Ireland supports a Brexit extension to January 31 2020, following a phone call with @eucopresident President Tusk. Both men "noted that it would still be possible for the UK to leave before January 31 2020 if the Withdrawal Agreement has been ratified in advance of that date."

I'm still doubtful that we will get an official response from European officials on the extension today but just be wary of the timing in case we do hear of rumours and potential leaks to whatever their decision may be.