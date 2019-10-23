EU27 ambassadors to discuss Brexit extension issue at 1630 GMT
Irish prime minister Varadkar said to support an extension to 31 January 2020According to RTE correspondent, Tony Connelly:
Breaking: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will say shortly that Ireland supports a Brexit extension to January 31 2020, following a phone call with @eucopresident President Tusk. Both men "noted that it would still be possible for the UK to leave before January 31 2020 if the Withdrawal Agreement has been ratified in advance of that date."
I'm still doubtful that we will get an official response from European officials on the extension today but just be wary of the timing in case we do hear of rumours and potential leaks to whatever their decision may be.