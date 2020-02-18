EUR: 5 reasons for the euro's decline - Citi

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The euro has fallen in 10 of the past 12 days

Citi discusses the key reasons behind EUR's recent decline.

"Reasons for EUR's decline - (1) EU less US (hard) data momentum is turning negative; (2) Downward revisions to Chinese and global growth in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak to impact the euro zone more given supply chain linkages between Europe and China - a supply chain recovery remains problematic in the near term even if Coronavirus sentiment makes an immediate turn; (3) Foreign (Japanese and European) investor buying of US bonds FX unhedged; (4) A poor technical picture; (5) Rising political risks in Germany and Italy ," Citi notes. 

"Bottom Line - Drivers 1, 2, 3 & 4 are interlinked and would likely recede if the Coronavirus outlook improves," Citi adds.

