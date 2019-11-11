EUR performing 'poorly' - here's why

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is a small item via ING on the euro, bolding is mine and something to be aware of ahead:

  • EUR is performing pretty poorly
  • even though many asset classes are starting to price in a more positive trade environment
  • We think this FX performance represents the emergence of the EUR as a preferred funding currency on the view that interest rates in the eurozone will remain at rock bottom throughout 2020
  • Supporting this view should be German 3Q19 GDP data released on Thursday, which may well show a technical recession

ForexLive
