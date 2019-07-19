EUR/CHF: 1.05 is a 'quite conservative' target over this summer - ING

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

EUR/CHF is trading at 1.1023 today

ING Research discusses EUR/CHF, and flags a scope for move towards 1.05 over the Summer.

"If we believe that conviction levels of ECB easing grow this summer, we should expect EUR/CHF to stay pressured. While the SNB's nominal trade-weighted CHF index is on its highs, the inflation-adjusted 'real' index is not," ING notes. 

"This latter measure of the CHF is some 5% off the highs seen in summer 2015 (largely due to low inflation in Switzerland relative to trading partners) and a retest of that 2015 high would equate to EUR/CHF hitting the 1.05 area. That seems quite a conservative target for EUR/CHF this summer," ING adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose