EUR/CHF towards 1.10 as CHF set to lag G10 FX - BofA

Bank of America Global Research discusses CHF outlook and sees a scope for EUR/CHF to correct back towards 1.10 over the coming weeks.

"A clear pattern is emerging and, in our view, should the trend in global fixed income continues, then CHF stands to be the biggest laggard in G10 FX. While lower CHF vs USD and high-beta FX remains our preferred expression, EUR/CHF is also showing signs of decoupling from some of its traditional anchors such as European bank stocks' performance and the signals from the EUR/CHF options market, which can be seen in Exhibit 5 and Exhibit 6," BofA notes.

"Both charts would suggest EUR/CHF could correct back towards the 1.10 level but do not suggest sustained outperformance beyond these levels unless associated with accompanying outflows from Swiss assets markets. Our preferred focus would therefore be lower CHF vs high-beta currencies and vs USD," BofA adds.