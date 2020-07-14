EUR/CHF upside potential coming; staying long for 1.10

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The outlook for EUR/CHF from Credit Suisse

The outlook for EUR/CHF from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse discusses EUR/CHF outlook and maintains a bullish bias, expressing that via holding a long position targeting a move towards 1.10, with a stop at 1.0490.

"With deflation fears rising and the economic outlook deteriorating in Switzerland, the SNB will remain extremely dovish. We aim for 1.1000 in EURCHF and would consider ourselves wrong at 1.0490," CS notes. 

"A second coronavirus wave, a no-deal Brexit, geopolitical and trade war tensions between the US and China or a tight US election race pose downside risks to our view," CS adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose