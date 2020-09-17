EURGBP finds support ahead of BoE

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

GBP eyes BoE


It's Bank of England rate day and there is a chance for a more bearish than anticipated Bank of England. See here for a rundown from yesterday. If we do get a move from the BoE watch this level. 

GBP eyes BoE

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose