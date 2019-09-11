EUR/JPY: Shorts a long-term trade - SocGen

Trade talk on EUR/JPY and USD/CAD



Societe Generale Research maintains a structural long-term bearish bias on EUR/JPY and adopts a tactical short-term bias on USD/CAD.

"Slower US growth, lower US yields, a continued US slowdown, will all eventually turn the dollar around. The howls from the White House do reflect a currency that's too strong. All we will learn this week is whether the ECB can have any meaningful impact on the euro at this point in the cycle," SocGen notes.

"In the meantime, yen longs are squealing but short EUR/JPY is a long-term trade. CAD looks a decent bet to go on performing, at least against the US dollar, while the wider bounce in risk-sensitive currencies needs to be treated with considerable caution," SocGen adds.

