EUR/JPY: Staying core short; AUD/CAD longs still attractive - SocGen

Analysis from Societe General



Societe Generale Research maintains its structural bearish EUR/JPY bias, and likes long AUD/CAD over the coming weeks.







"The S&P decision not to downgrade Italy on Friday, and a risk-positive mood this morning, have taken EUR/JPY back above 116 and EUR/USD above 1.08. But Q1 Eurozone GDP data risk being a lot worse than the US if only because of when lockdowns happened in Italy, France and Spain. There's no sense in the ECB doing anything, but they will want to demonstrate their willingness to go on doing whatever it takes to limit the economic mayhem that is caused by the pandemic. We wouldn't be surprised to see the euro under pressure again at some point in the week -definitely worth keeping EUR/JPY shorts," SocGen notes.







"The Australian dollar is the biggest winner from the risk-on mood this morning. Oil prices remain low and sentiment in the oil market fragile but maybe, for once the AUD can behave like an iron ore and natural gas exporters rather than an oil exporter. We like AUD against CAD because it looks better on valuation, has much better current account and fiscal balances, and is more tied into recovering Asia and less to the US," SocGen adds.









