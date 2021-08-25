Euro and sterling rebound after the options cut

Dollar gives back gains

The euro and pound are back to unchanged on the day as they erase declines from the start of US trading.





Today's trading is a bit like calling a sporting event where nothing is happening. There's some back and forth but no one is scoring.





The latest pop in EUR/USD and GBP/USD comes after the options cut. There were some expiries and that might explain some of the flows ,particularly in a directionless market.





Whatever it was, the euro is now once-again flat on the day at 1.1749.



