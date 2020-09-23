Euro area PMI data fires a warning shot to the ECB

The pace of the recovery is grinding to a halt towards the end of Q3





Earlier in the day, ECB's Mersch said that "incoming information isn't pointing to a further deterioration" in the economy but I would argue that the PMI data from today (⬆️) begs to differ - especially what we are seeing with the services sector.





Essentially, the euro area recovery is now encountering a divergence as the rebound in the services sector is hitting a ceiling and not helped by a resurgence in virus cases.





Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector is seen benefiting from a return in foreign demand - bolstering new orders and output quite strongly.





The contrast is also evident in employment conditions with job losses in the services sector increasing slightly, while manufacturing job cuts eased to the lowest since February.





That further hints at the divergence between business activity in both sectors currently.





In any case, if the services sector is unable to sustain the recovery seen over the past few months, the fear is that economic conditions may stall/slump in Q4. Even more so if we see tighter virus restrictions come into play over the next few months.





That will put added pressure on the ECB to perhaps do more to spur economic confidence, or at least limit any potential surge in the euro in fears that it could dampen prospects of any recovery (and inflation) even more than it already has recently.





For now, EUR/USD is keeping steady after the data at around 1.1695, still a little lower amid some mild strength in the dollar.





But the data today is certainly a warning shot to the single currency and the ECB, that things certainly aren't looking quite as rosy as one would think at the start of Q3.