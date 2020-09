Euro briefly dipped below 1.18

The euro reversal from 1.20 was an early tell on the softening state of risk assets but now it's turning the other way.





EUR/USD is back to flat on the day at 1.1850 after falling as low as 1.1789.





Looking at the euro alone, it's moving higher in a minor channel and the bounce well-above the late-August lows is constructive.