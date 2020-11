The dollar strikes back

Bonds are being sold hard.





As Treasury yields break through the November and June highs, the market is liking with the dollar is offering.





That's led to a big turnaround in USD more broadly, and particularly against the euro. It's down to 1.1833 from a high of 1.1920.





The rise in yields is also a threat to the equity market and some of the excitement is being tempered at the moment.