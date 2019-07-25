Euro hits two-year low on ECB decision, then jumps on Draghi

EUR/USD erases losses





The euro has snapped from a two-year low to the highs of the day.





The lows came between the ECB statement and Draghi's appearance. The bottom was 1.1102, which was just below the May low of 1.1107. But bids at the figure held and that kicked off a reversal to 1.1175 -- the high of the day.





Buying in EUR/CHF might have been a part of the story but a few headlines helped to boost the euro:

Draghi saying there was no discussion of cutting rates today

Draghi saying any cut would come with mitigating measures

The lack of unanimity in dicussions



Overall, there is plenty to weigh against that -- especially Draghi saying the outlook is worsening and that the H2 rebound won't materialize.





The ECB won't like the idea of the euro moving higher on this. Watch out for 'ECB sources' kind of leaks later with more dovish commentary. At the same time, even if that doesn't come, I don't see anything here as the basis for a sustained rally.

