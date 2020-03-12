Euro sinks as Italy bonds begin to roll over

Italy is going to be running a massive deficit

The market isn't showing any confidence in Lagarde. The problem is that Italy -- and perhaps the entire continent -- is about to face a huge borrowing crunch. In addition, there are going to be bankruptcies as the economy shuts down. The market is hitting the panic button a bit here.





The euro is down 120 pips to 1.1150. I think the carry trade unwind flows in the euro are either dried up or they're being overwhelmed by money fleeing the region.







Italian 10-year yields are now up 55 bps to 1.72% on the day.



