EUR/USD touches 1.1995





The euro keeps on knocking but it can't get into the 1.20 range.





It hit 1.1995 but has quickly faded back to 1.1975 into the London fix. Stops and offers are building up on both sides of the figure. It might take until next week but a run is coming and it could be a quick trip to 1.22 on a break higher.