European equities open higher to start the day

A decent recovery after the fall yesterday

Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +1.5%

France CAC 40 +1.6%

UK FTSE +1.7%

Spain IBEX +1.7%

The boost in European stocks mainly comes after the BOE cut rates earlier and also is in part to do with a bit of catch up to the performance yesterday. European equities ended the day in the red before Wall Street rallied strongly late into the trading day yesterday.





US futures have also pared some losses on the day to be down by around 1.9%, after having fallen by about 3% earlier in the session.





USD/JPY is posting a decent rebound to 105.00 now after having slipped to 104.10 earlier.