Eurogroup's Centeno: There are mounting risks to the Eurozone economic outlook
Comments by Eurogroup president, Mario Centeno
- Most notably Brexit
- We should not tighten policies if there is a further downturn
Stating the obvious but that is pretty much the predicament that lawmakers and policymakers in the region find themselves in. The ECB has thrown the ball over to respective governments to step up their fiscal game but so far there's been plenty of talk but no action.
And I would expect that to continue to be the case still in the coming months even as Lagarde takes over as central bank president.