Euronext says that it is in a position to ensure smooth market opening today

This comes after a second technical glitch yesterday allowed shares to continue to trade beyond the market close

The exchange says that all transactions that occurred after 1730 CET yesterday will not be valid and that they are trying to secure the cancellation of these trades.





Meanwhile, they have conducted a 'post-session' run successfully so that should be able to ensure a smooth market opening later today.





The failure to fix a closing price to the instruments traded is definitely a biggie when it comes to glitches so let's hope that they can fix that, otherwise it risks operational integrity.