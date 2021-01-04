Europe struggling with vaccine rollout?

Not a good look for vaccine optimism to start the new year





Local media across the region are putting a lot of attention on this and while the market may not be too focused on this just yet, it is something worth keeping mind in case it turns into something bigger in the coming week(s).





German CSU leader, Markus Söder, expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the European Commission has handled the vaccine process with BioNTech CEO, Uğur Şahin, also saying that it is "not as quick and straightforward" to work in Europe as it is elsewhere.





The most striking case pointed out via Politico is that in Finland, a delivery of around 100,000 to 300,000 vaccine doses were expected over Christmas but have instead just seen around 50,000 in the first week of January so far.





Adding to that is France, where things are moving slowly, where only 350 people have been vaccinated despite the government receiving around 500,000 vaccine doses.





That said, France's vaccine deployment strategy is arguably a separate issue but so far, things aren't progressing all too smoothly across Europe.



