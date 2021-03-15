Europe brushes aside China selloff as risk keeps steadier on the session

Equities keep modestly higher on the day so far

European stocks have looked to have completely shrugged off the rout in China, as major indices are posting modest gains to start the session. Meanwhile, US futures have also turned losses into slight gains now as the earlier jitters in Asia abate:





The dollar's advance has been somewhat trimmed as such but it is still maintaining slight gains against the euro, which owes in some part to virus concerns in the region.





Elsewhere, Treasuries are also relatively steadier after the selling on Friday so that is perhaps also helping to feed the calm in Monday morning in Europe.







