Europe can live with coronavirus without a vaccine, says WHO regional director

Comments by WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge

Kluge says that the bloc can manage without a coronavirus vaccine by implementing localised lockdowns to deal with fresh outbreaks, adding that he does not expect a return to full national level restrictions moving forward.





"The day we are going to conquer the pandemic is not necessarily the vaccine. It is when we learn to live with the pandemic, and that can be tomorrow."

That remark rings true for pretty much everywhere around the world but again, it is highly dependent on each country's own political agenda/standing.





Going back to full-scale lockdowns is certainly never going to happen again but as long as there are localised outbreaks and restrictions, it is tough to imagine a sustained and significant improvement in economic conditions for the time being.





We're already seeing that with the tepid PMI readings in Europe for August and the final readings for the manufacturing sector today will underscore that.



