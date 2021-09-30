Europe has postponed free trade negotiations with Australia

Info comes via the Australian Financial Review, link here

  • The European Union has postponed for a month the next round of negotiations for a free trade agreement with Australia
  • move believed to be retribution for the cancellation of the $90 billion submarine contract with French company Naval Group.
  • The 12th round of negotiations was due to be held between officials of the EU and Australia in October but will now take place in November.


