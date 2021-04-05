Europe is out in observance of Easter Monday
The long weekend continues in Europe
Major markets in the region are closed, including that in London, so it is going to be a quick and largely more lethargic/lackadaisical session ahead.
US markets will be open later today though and it will be interesting to see how the flows take to the stellar non-farm payrolls report on Friday here.
Besides that, just take note that UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, will be making a big announcement about the country's next steps out of lockdown.
So far, FX is little changed overall while 10-year Treasury yields are keeping at 1.71% after having moved higher amid thinner liquidity conditions at the end of last week.