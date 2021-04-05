Europe is out in observance of Easter Monday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The long weekend continues in Europe

Major markets in the region are closed, including that in London, so it is going to be a quick and largely more lethargic/lackadaisical session ahead.

US markets will be open later today though and it will be interesting to see how the flows take to the stellar non-farm payrolls report on Friday here.

Besides that, just take note that UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, will be making a big announcement about the country's next steps out of lockdown.

Boris
So far, FX is little changed overall while 10-year Treasury yields are keeping at 1.71% after having moved higher amid thinner liquidity conditions at the end of last week.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose