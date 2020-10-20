Europe reportedly looking to reduce travel 'white list' to 9 countries from 11 presently

Canada, Tunisia, and Georgia are to possibly be removed from the list





For some context, the other 8 countries on the 'white list' are Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, and Uruguay.







But just be aware that this is just a 'recommendation' to member states and not necessarily a hard ruling to allow visitors from these countries to travel into the region.

This, according to a report by Bloomberg as it cites EU officials familiar with the matter. The report says that the EU plans to remove the three countries mentioned amid the virus situation but plans to add Singapore to the 'white list' as things are improving there.