Europe reportedly looking to reduce travel 'white list' to 9 countries from 11 presently

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Canada, Tunisia, and Georgia are to possibly be removed from the list

This, according to a report by Bloomberg as it cites EU officials familiar with the matter. The report says that the EU plans to remove the three countries mentioned amid the virus situation but plans to add Singapore to the 'white list' as things are improving there.

For some context, the other 8 countries on the 'white list' are Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, and Uruguay.

But just be aware that this is just a 'recommendation' to member states and not necessarily a hard ruling to allow visitors from these countries to travel into the region.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose