Europe reports another day of big COVID numbers

France reports 45,422 cases (positivity rate 16% vs 8% a week ago)



UK reports 23,012 cases vs 20,530 the day prior

Italy reports 19,644 vs 19,143

Netherlands reports 8669

That's a new record for Italy/France and the others are all very close. Expect the weekly pattern to show lower numbers on Mon/Tues and then pick back up on Wednesday.





In an illustration of how fast cases are rising, here are the portion of total cases since the outbreak that were reported in the past week: