Europe reports another day of big COVID numbers
Coronavirus daily numbers from Europe:
- France reports 45,422 cases (positivity rate 16% vs 8% a week ago)
- UK reports 23,012 cases vs 20,530 the day prior
- Italy reports 19,644 vs 19,143
- Netherlands reports 8669
That's a new record for Italy/France and the others are all very close. Expect the weekly pattern to show lower numbers on Mon/Tues and then pick back up on Wednesday.
In an illustration of how fast cases are rising, here are the portion of total cases since the outbreak that were reported in the past week:
- France 13.9%
- UK 15.2%
- Italy 19.1%
- Germany 13.0%
The charts above don't yet include today's data.
Importantly, Italian citizens will be asked not to leave their towns and the government is weighing a partial lockdown. Spain will hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday that would allow regions to implement curfews.