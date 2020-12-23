Europe shrugs off US stimulus hiccup for now

European equities keep slightly higher to start the day

No stimulus? No worries. At least that is what Europe is going with for the time being. The DAX is trading up by 0.7% while other European indices are posting a slight advance on the day, with S&P 500 futures also trading up by 0.2% currently.





Again, just be mindful that all of this is coming at a time when markets are thin so it may be tough to really read into the reaction to the latest developments.





In case you missed it, Trump had earlier asked Congress to amend the virus relief bill or we might end up seeing him 'pocket veto' the entire thing:



