European bank regulators reportedly leaning towards extending dividend ban

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This is seeing regional stocks pull back a little

Bloomberg is reporting with the headlines, suggesting that European bank watchdogs are in favour of a longer dividend ban - which could be well into 2021 - though they are trying to work out a compromise solution.

That's not good new for European banks, which have endured a rough year amid the virus crisis. A bit of a setback following the ECB report here earlier this month.

