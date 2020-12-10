European bank regulators reportedly leaning towards extending dividend ban
This is seeing regional stocks pull back a little
Bloomberg is reporting with the headlines, suggesting that European bank watchdogs are in favour of a longer dividend ban - which could be well into 2021 - though they are trying to work out a compromise solution.
That's not good new for European banks, which have endured a rough year amid the virus crisis. A bit of a setback following the ECB report here earlier this month.