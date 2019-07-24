European bond yields fall to two-week lows as soggy PMI data weighs

German 10-year bond yields are down by 3 bps

It's a similar story for French 10-year yields as well as they are dragged lower to two-week lows amid poor PMI data from France and Germany earlier. The drag in yields is also putting pressure on Treasury yields as you can see below:









In turn, that is what's feeding gains into the yen on the session with USD/JPY holding near the 108.00 handle and EUR/JPY hitting a fresh six-month low in the process.



