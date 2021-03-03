European bond yields tick a little higher after ECB report

The euro also climbs to fresh highs on the day

10-year German bund yields moved up 2 bps from -0.33% to -0.31% on the report earlier and is keeping around -0.32% currently. After all the verbal threats by the ECB this week, it appears there might not be much else to it and the bond market is responding in kind.





Treasury yields are also keeping higher on the day and that remains a key spot to watch in the market. 10-year yields are up 5 bps to a little over 1.44% on the session.





Following the ECB report, the euro is at fresh highs on the day now as EUR/USD climbs to 1.2113 from around 1.2080 earlier. This comes as the dollar is also trading lower across the board with GBP/USD touching 1.4000 for the first time since Friday.



