European Bonds: Fuelled by Japan





Part of the European bond rally has extended on the flows from Japanese investors. The European wide interest in bonds has occurred at the same time as eight continuous weeks of flows from Japan into overseas bonds. See the circled bars in the chart below. Left hand graph is net bond flows and the right hand graph is the yileds on Italian bonds known as BTP's (Buoni del Tesoro Poliannuali for all our Italian speakers).

The Italian bonds in particular would have a lot to lose if Japanese funds withdrew from the market. With the ECB now indicating that they will be considering expanding their QE programme and looking at tiering bank deposits for September then that should help keep up the positive movement for European bonds and continue to push bond prices up and yields down.