Dax: -14%

UK FTSE: -0.8%

Euro Stoxx: -0.20%

France 40 (CAC): -0.18%

Ps120: -0.24%

Risk is looking like turning off for the European open, confirming the mixed picture from Asian indices overnight. Bias is now risk off. (JPY/CHF strength and NZD/AUD weakness). Remember that NZD is still under the extra bearish influence of the low business confidence data out from the Asian session. As usual, look to the equity markets to gauge risk.