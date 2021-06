FTSE -0.7%

Euro Stoxx -0.50%

Italian FTSE -1.93%

Dax -0.78%

CAC -0.7%

Typical to see a selling day in Friday equate to a selling day on Monday. The prospect of rising US rates has companies expected to spend more on servicing debt and ultimately for that to hit their profitability.





However, dip buyers have reasons to enter. Just need to get the right spots