European cash open: risk tilts down following Asia's lead

Risk has stalled on the concern that the US will get cold feet about rolling back September tariffs after there was reportedly 'high tensions' concerning agreement to China's requests/demands. Hence the pause in the risk rally. Asian indices started the doubt not following Wall St's optimism . Now Europe is tilting off - all eyes on....dun, dun, der! Trump's twitter feed. Oh go on Ivanka, wake him up for us ;-)

Honey, shall I pass you your phone?

Make America Tweet Again !