European cash open: risk tilts down following Asia's lead
Down at the cash open
- Dax: +0.30%
- UK FTSE: -0.40%
- Euro Stoxx: -0.30%
- France 40 (CAC): -0.40%
- IBEX:-0.30%
Risk has stalled on the concern that the US will get cold feet about rolling back September tariffs after there was reportedly 'high tensions' concerning agreement to China's requests/demands. Hence the pause in the risk rally. Asian indices started the doubt not following Wall St's optimism . Now Europe is tilting off - all eyes on....dun, dun, der! Trump's twitter feed. Oh go on Ivanka, wake him up for us ;-)
Honey, shall I pass you your phone?
Make America Tweet Again !