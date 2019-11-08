European cash open: risk tilts down following Asia's lead

Down at the cash open 

  • Dax: +0.30%
  • UK FTSE: -0.40%
  • Euro Stoxx: -0.30%
  • France 40 (CAC): -0.40%
  • IBEX:-0.30%

Risk has stalled on the concern that the US will get cold feet about rolling back September tariffs after there was reportedly 'high tensions' concerning agreement to China's requests/demands. Hence the pause in the risk rally.   Asian indices started the doubt not following Wall St's optimism . Now Europe is tilting off - all eyes on....dun, dun, der! Trump's twitter feed. Oh go on Ivanka, wake him up for us ;-)

Honey, shall I pass you your phone? 

Make America Tweet Again !

