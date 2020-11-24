European Commission announces vaccine-supply deal with Moderna

The contract will see Moderna supply up to 160 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the EU









For some context of the size of that deal, Italy's adult population is estimated to be somewhere around 60 million people.

Meanwhile, Reuters is also reporting that Italy is to get 16 million shots of AstraZeneca's coronvirus vaccine some time in early 2021. I reckon the combination of the news is helping to keep the push higher in BTPs, as 10-year yields hit a record low of 0.604%.