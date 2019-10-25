European Commission: EU27 have agreed in principle on Brexit extension but no date set yet

Comments by the European Commission





There was full agreement on the need for a Brexit extension

To meet again early next week to finalise an agreement

Just be reminded that the way this decision works is that there has to be unanimity. In that sense, not being able to agree on a date for the extension is the same as not being able to agree on an extension at all.





I also don't like the vague timeline given ("early next week"). That could mean another few more days of Brexit uncertainty and limbo and it certainly doesn't give any clarity to pound traders at the moment.



