European Commission forecasts deeper slump amid 'more pronounced' economic divergences

EU now sees 2020 GDP at -8.7% vs -7.7% back in the May forecast





Euro area economy probably shrank by 13.5% in Q2

Economic recovery will be uneven across member states

There are 'sever' risks to the economic outlook, tilted to the downside

Euro area economic divergences are 'more pronounced'

Spain, France, Italy economies likely to shrink by more than 10% in 2020

German economy likely to shrink by 6.3% in 2020





The imbalance in terms of economic welfare and how hard member states are hit from the virus outbreak is going to grow and cause a divergence in terms of policy views that should be adopted by the bloc.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The commission also stressed on the urgency for a recovery fund as such, but don't expect that sentiment to translate into a sure-fire compromise going into the 17-18 July meeting.

That isn't quite comforting news for the euro but make no mistake, this will start to present a problem for the region in the months/years ahead.