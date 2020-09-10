European Commission legal advice says UK bill is a "clear breach" of Brexit withdrawal agreement
The advice also says that would allow the commission to take legal action against the UK on several grounds
A thread by RTE reporter, Tony Connelly:
Again, while all this legal jargon may sound negative, it still boils down to how the meeting between the EU and UK goes later on in the day; as well as the ongoing negotiations on between Frost and Barnier's teams in London.
1/ The advice says the UK’s attempt to override elements of the NI Protocol are a “clear breach” of the Withdrawal Agreement and would allow the European Commission to take legal action on several grounds.— Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) September 10, 2020