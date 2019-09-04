European Commission: Nothing has changed after UK parliamentary vote

Comments by the European Commission following the latest happenings in Westminster yesterday





Brexit deal must be on the basis of the withdrawal agreement

Boris Johnson remains the contact person in the UK

I reckon the more interesting question now is if rebel/opposition lawmakers can turn the bill into law and the UK ends up asking for an extension, will European leaders say no?





But baby steps, let's first go through the impending defeat for Boris Johnson as he calls for an election later in the day.





If you're wondering about the timeline of events today, PMQs will begin at 1100 GMT followed by a statement by Savid Javid on spending review before we get into all the Brexit hustle and bustle in the afternoon.



