European Commission on Brexit talks: We have not yet found a solution on fisheries

The European Commission updates on Brexit talks

Still a lot to do in negotiations with the UK

Barnier is to brief member states some time this week

Still working towards agreement with the UK

No solution found yet on fisheries

As you would expect, both sides are still posturing for the most part despite all the political theater over the past few weeks. There is no specific deadline now for the current set of negotiations, but 31 December is still the key date to take note of.







