European Commission on Brexit talks: We have not yet found a solution on fisheries
The European Commission updates on Brexit talks
- Still a lot to do in negotiations with the UK
- Barnier is to brief member states some time this week
- Still working towards agreement with the UK
- No solution found yet on fisheries
As you would expect, both sides are still posturing for the most part despite all the political theater over the past few weeks. There is no specific deadline now for the current set of negotiations, but 31 December is still the key date to take note of.