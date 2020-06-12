European Commission outlines further post-Brexit trade negotiating rounds for July to September
The commission publishes an addendum for the negotiating rounds
"Negotiating rounds will take place in July, August and in September, unless agreed otherwise between the parties. Subject to any constraints required by the relevant national health recommendations, negotiating groups will meet physically, alternately in Brussels and London, in full, in the specialised sessions and in more restricted formats.
To accompany and complement the negotiating rounds, and in line with institutional and transparency arrangements in place on each side, the Chief Negotiators from both sides and their teams will meet as necessary in a more restricted format to ensure progress in the negotiations. Specialised sessions may also work under their authority on issues of particular difficulty in the negotiations to ensure that parallel progress is achieved across all workstreams."
The full publication can be found here.
So far, the meeting dates for the months of July and August have been firmed up with a restricted meeting set for 29 June to 3 July followed by meetings on the weeks of 6 July, 13 July, 20 July, 27 July, and 17 August.