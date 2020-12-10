European Commission proposes contingency measures to prepare for no-deal Brexit outcome

The EU puts forward a set of targeted contingency measures in preparation for a no-deal Brexit scenario









This was already anticipated as warned earlier in the day here and just adds to more political posturing between the two sides as negotiations continue to stretch on.





Essentially, the EU wants the UK to sign up to a rollover "deal" of sorts and for negotiations to continue into next year. I doubt that is likely to fly in Westminster.





This is to cater for the period during which there is no agreement in place, following the end of the 31 December deadline. The measures will ensure basic reciprocal air and road connectivity, as well as allowing for reciprocal fishing access between the EU and UK.