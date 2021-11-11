European Commission raises 2021 euro area growth forecast in autumn projections

The EU releases its latest projections on the euro area economy





2021 growth seen at 5.0% (previously 4.8%)

2022 growth seen at 4.3% (previously 4.5%)

2023 growth seen at 2.4% 2021 inflation seen at 2.4% (previously 1.9%)

2022 inflation seen at 2.2% (previously 1.4%)

2023 inflation seen at 1.4% Full release On the economic outlook, the Commission noted that the new headwinds are mounting as supply-side challenges continue to persist and surging energy prices look set to weigh on consumption and investment.





As for inflation, they see it peaking at 3.7% in the final quarter of this year and to continue recording "high prints" in 1H 2022 before declining and then stabilising by 2023.







